Wisely Coconut Oil with CBD for dogs or cats
Product rating:
About this product
Wisely Coconut Oil can be used topically or added to food.
Contains 50mg CBD per teaspoon.
Can be added to food, given as a treat, or applied directly to the skin.
Lab-tested for potency and purity.
Grown in the Pacific Northwest using organic methods, without pesticides.
Mild-tasting and extracted using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents.
INGREDIENTS:
Organic coconut oil, full-spectrum organically grown hemp extract
Contains 50mg CBD per teaspoon.
Can be added to food, given as a treat, or applied directly to the skin.
Lab-tested for potency and purity.
Grown in the Pacific Northwest using organic methods, without pesticides.
Mild-tasting and extracted using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents.
INGREDIENTS:
Organic coconut oil, full-spectrum organically grown hemp extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
All The Best Pet Care - Wisely CBD for pets
All The Best has been providing the highest-quality natural supplements and foods for pets since 1985. Our commitment to natural pet products led us to develop our own line of Wisely CBD for pets in 2016, and we've continued to be a leader in this niche.
If you have questions, reach out to our highly trained team using our website chat or email us at weborders@allthebestpetcare.com. We'll be happy to help you find the best product for your dog or cat.
If you have questions, reach out to our highly trained team using our website chat or email us at weborders@allthebestpetcare.com. We'll be happy to help you find the best product for your dog or cat.