Wisely Simply CBD Extra High Potency Flavorless Drops, 900-mg
About this product
All The Best’s Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract in a base of liquid coconut oil.
Each batch’s potency is lab-tested for accuracy.
Comes in 3 sizes! 900mg, 1800mg, and 3600mg with a concentration of 60mg of CBD per ml.
Flavorless: try with cats, picky dogs.
A super-concentrated extract helps relieve pain and anxiety.
May need to use about 10% more than our other products.
The dropper bottle ensures the exact dose.
Made from non-GMO plants grown in the Pacific Northwest.
Extracted using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents.
Ingredients:
Organic liquid coconut oil, organically grown hemp CBD
About this brand
All The Best Pet Care - Wisely CBD for pets
All The Best has been providing the highest-quality natural supplements and foods for pets since 1985. Our commitment to natural pet products led us to develop our own line of Wisely CBD for pets in 2016, and we've continued to be a leader in this niche.
If you have questions, reach out to our highly trained team using our website chat or email us at weborders@allthebestpetcare.com. We'll be happy to help you find the best product for your dog or cat.
