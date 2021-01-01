About this product

All The Best’s Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract in a base of liquid coconut oil.



Each batch’s potency is lab-tested for accuracy.



Comes in 3 sizes! 900mg, 1800mg, and 3600mg with a concentration of 60mg of CBD per ml.

Flavorless: try with cats, picky dogs.

A super-concentrated extract helps relieve pain and anxiety.

May need to use about 10% more than our other products.

The dropper bottle ensures the exact dose.

Made from non-GMO plants grown in the Pacific Northwest.

Extracted using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents.



Ingredients:

Organic liquid coconut oil, organically grown hemp CBD