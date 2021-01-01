Wisely Standard Potency CBD Oil for dogs and cats
About this product
All The Best’s Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of the natural plant in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil. The whole natural plant is used to produce a diverse extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). Because this is a full-spectrum product, it does have a bit of a grassy taste. For pickier cats or dogs, choose our Wisely Simply Flavorless CBD isolate instead.
With virtually no psychoactive ingredients (less than 0.3%), this oil is legal in all US states.
Each batch’s levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.
Comes in 3 sizes! 225mg, 450mg, and 900mg with a concentration of 15mg of CBD per ml
A concentrated extract of oil helps relieve pain and anxiety
The extract brings the systems in the body into balance
Dropper bottle ensures exact dose
Made from non-GMO natural plant grown and sourced in the Pacific Northwest
Extracted in the Pacific Northwest using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents
Ingredients
Ingredients: Liquid coconut oil (MCT), hemp CBD isolate
About this brand
All The Best Pet Care - Wisely CBD for pets
All The Best has been providing the highest-quality natural supplements and foods for pets since 1985. Our commitment to natural pet products led us to develop our own line of Wisely CBD for pets in 2016, and we've continued to be a leader in this niche.
If you have questions, reach out to our highly trained team using our website chat or email us at weborders@allthebestpetcare.com. We'll be happy to help you find the best product for your dog or cat.
