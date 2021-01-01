About this product

All The Best’s Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of the natural plant in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil. The whole natural plant is used to produce a diverse extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). Because this is a full-spectrum product, it does have a bit of a grassy taste. For pickier cats or dogs, choose our Wisely Simply Flavorless CBD isolate instead.



With virtually no psychoactive ingredients (less than 0.3%), this oil is legal in all US states.



Each batch’s levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.



Comes in 3 sizes! 225mg, 450mg, and 900mg with a concentration of 15mg of CBD per ml

A concentrated extract of oil helps relieve pain and anxiety

The extract brings the systems in the body into balance

Dropper bottle ensures exact dose

Made from non-GMO natural plant grown and sourced in the Pacific Northwest

Extracted in the Pacific Northwest using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents

Ingredients



Ingredients: Liquid coconut oil (MCT), hemp CBD isolate