All Kind Dark Chocolate Bar: 100 mg THC in every hand poured, Belgian chocolate bar. Snap off your perfect portion. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Chocolate. Not too bitter and not too sweet, this gluten-free, dairy-free confection is the perfect way to get your daily relief. We believe in the power of plants and love to help you enjoy each bite. Ingredient List: Cocoa powder, cocoa butter, sugar, cannabis extract, soy lecithin, natural vanilla flavor.
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
