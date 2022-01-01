All Kind Dark Chocolate Bar: 100 mg THC in every hand poured, Belgian chocolate bar. Snap off your perfect portion. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Chocolate. Not too bitter and not too sweet, this gluten-free, dairy-free confection is the perfect way to get your daily relief. We believe in the power of plants and love to help you enjoy each bite. Ingredient List: Cocoa powder, cocoa butter, sugar, cannabis extract, soy lecithin, natural vanilla flavor.