Alpine Live Resin Infused HHC Cartridge - Venom OG 1000mg
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Venom OG effects
Reported by real people like you
234 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
