About this product
Mac 1 - Short for Miracle Alien Cookies is a smooth indica dominant Hybrid that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15.
Flavor: Creamy, citrusy, sweet and musky.
Effects: Fast onset with a blast of euphoria. Mac 1 helps relax the mind while empowering and energizing it.
Alpine Premium Cannabis Oil Small Batch Exclusive releases are pure expertly distilled cannabis oil that is true to strain, infused with cannabis-derived terpenes and no added flavors. With over 90% cannabinoids in every batch, this product line is for those seeking the highest potency experience.
About this strain
Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night.
Mac 1 effects
About this brand
The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™.
Quality & Safety
All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.