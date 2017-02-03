About this product
Blueberry OG is a classic indica leaning hybrid strain with strong calming and relaxing effects, and a prominent berry flavor, and smells reminiscent of fresh baked blueberry pie. Many people love Blueberry OG for it's relaxing, and anti-anxiety effects. Try this strain for a delicious way to lighten up your day.
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
39% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Alta Gardens
Alta Gardens is one of Southern Oregon’s finest Sun Grown Cannabis brands. Grown just North of Upper Table Rock, planted directly in the mineral rich, volcanic soil at our family-owned farm in the foothills of Sam’s Valley. The unique growing conditions of our location such as shorter daylight, cooler temperatures, and the volcanic based soil give our herb a unique terroir that cannot be achieved elsewhere.
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.
