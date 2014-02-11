ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. DJ Short Blueberry
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of DJ Short Blueberry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.4 282 reviews

DJ Short Blueberry

aka True Blueberry

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 35 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 282 reviews

DJ Short Blueberry
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

Effects

Show all

213 people reported 1697 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 46%
Sleepy 37%
Stress 41%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 29%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

282

more reviews
write a review

Find DJ Short Blueberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry DJ Short Blueberry nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More popularLeafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More popularLeafly flower for God's Gift
God's Gift
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More ocimeneLeafly flower for 3X Crazy
3X Crazy
More popularLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More popularLeafly flower for Black Domina
Black Domina
More pineneLeafly flower for Purple Kush
Purple Kush
More hungry
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of DJ Short Blueberry
User uploaded image of DJ Short Blueberry
User uploaded image of DJ Short Blueberry
User uploaded image of DJ Short Blueberry
User uploaded image of DJ Short Blueberry
User uploaded image of DJ Short Blueberry
User uploaded image of DJ Short Blueberry
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
DJ Short Blueberry
First strain child
Blue Kiss
child
Second strain child
Crystalberry
child

Products with DJ Short Blueberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for DJ Short Blueberry nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

The Los Angeles Cannabis Cup: Industry Leaders, Trending Products, and a Tangible Buzz
The Los Angeles Cannabis Cup: Industry Leaders, Trending Products, and a Tangible Buzz
11 Cannabis Strains With Canadian Roots
11 Cannabis Strains With Canadian Roots
Cannabis Strain Highlight: The Legendary Granddaddy Purple
Cannabis Strain Highlight: The Legendary Granddaddy Purple

Most popular in