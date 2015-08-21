About this strain
Cornbread by Rare Dankness is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Katsu Bubba Kush and Rare Dankness #2. Its aroma is a sweet mix of lemons and incense, and like a perfect appetizer, Cornbread is all you’ll need to invite the appetite before dinner. With heavy, tranquilizing effects that relax the body, Cornbread also makes a great nightcap as you transition into sleep.
Cornbread effects
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Alternative Compassion Services
Setting the standard for Medical Cannabis in Massachusetts Alternative Compassion Services is New England’s premier destination for medicinal Cannabis. At ACS, our core values of Quality, Integrity, and Safety set us apart from other options for cannabis in Massachusetts. It begins with the source. We carefully select award-winning seeds and strains that offer specific benefits to patients. Most importantly, our team all shares a passion about producing high-quality medicinal cannabis with customer service that exceeds expectation. As a locally owned and operated, seed-to-sale medical dispensary, we are unique as we produce craft cannabis in small-batches and dispense 100% of our own products, transparently, to the medical cannabis community.