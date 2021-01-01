Loading…
Logo for the brand Ambary Gardens

Ambary Gardens

CBD Deep Rub Salve - 250mg/1oz

About this product

With twice the CBD content as our Muscle Recovery salve, this is a favorite for people suffering from arthritis and joint pain. Combining penetrating potential with the cooling ability of essential oils; this product should be rubbed in, and worked in, to help relieve inflammation and soreness of joints (small amounts go a long way). If you’re experiencing inflammation or joint pain, we recommend Deep Rub!
