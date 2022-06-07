Daily 1,000 is often chosen by daily users of CBD looking to maintain everyday wellness, to experienced users of CBD who are requiring specific and somewhat larger dosages of oil, as well as individuals who prefer to have a solid dosage of CBD on hand for when they might need it.



Concentration Breakdown

Full Bottle – 30mL – 1,000mg CBD

A firm press of dropper = 1mL = 34mg CBD (30 doses per bottle)

One slow, steady drop of this oil contains roughly 0.378mg of CBD

3 Drops for roughly 2mg CBD, 6 drops for roughly 4mg CBD, 14 drops for roughly 10mg CBD



3rt party tested. CoAs available on our website.