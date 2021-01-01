About this product

5,000mg is the highest concentration of CBD oil that we produce. This oil is most often chosen by higher-dosage users of CBD who need a large milligram amount in a small amount of oil to seasoned users of CBD looking to get a long-time usage out of one bottle.



Concentration Breakdown

Full Bottle – 60mL – 5,000mg CBD

A firm press of dropper = 1mL = 84mg CBD (60 doses per bottle)

One slow, steady drop of this oil contains roughly 1.86mg of CBD

3 Drops for roughly 5mg CBD, 6 drops for roughly 10mg CBD, 12 drops for roughly 20mg CBD



3rd party tested. CoAs available on our website.