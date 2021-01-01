About this product

600mg CBD Oil for Pets contains 20MG of CBD in each serving. This oil is bacon-flavored and designed for dogs and cats. Your prized pet will love the bacon taste of this high-strength CBD Oil. Like all of our products, our pet oil is made with 100% American grown hemp. Our products contain only hemp-derived CBD, hemp terpenes, bacon flavor, and organic hemp seed oil. (Some animals don't react well to the MCT oil.) This results in the highest quality oil available for your pet. Additionally, we hold our CBD pet products to the same high-quality standards as all of our products.



Grown and manufactured to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, this 600MG CBD Oil for Pets is also THC-free and all-natural. It contains no solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals. We have the test results to prove it!