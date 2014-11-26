About this product
90+% THC, Designed for advanced users, this is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge uses the very latest in C-cell vapor technology for smooth no burn flavor
Over the last decade founders of AmeriCanna have formed trusted partnerships with some of the best cultivators in California to provide nothing but the best cannabis material for extraction, we take this high quality plant material extract it using a 100% all natural, ZERO solvent method called Supercritical CO2 extraction, this is the same exact method used to remove caffeine from coffee. Once we have what we call "Crude Oil" which on average tests around 75% THC, we put it through a process called "Molecular Distillation" which concentrates all those wonderful cannabinoids we love and this is how we achieve 90+% THC. The process is all natural and requires ZERO solvents. Be careful with this High Potency Cartridge.. it will sneak up on you!
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.