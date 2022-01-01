Bluebird Botanicals 250mg Companion Hemp Extract CBD Oil - For Pets

Concentration: 250mg Classic Companion Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids



Serving Size: 8mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving - 1 dropper (1ml); 30 servings per bottle



Carrier: Organic hemp seed oil



Flavor: All Natural (Earthy notes)



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 extraction



Location: Colorado-grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by Eurofins, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Cannabinoid mg/ml

CBD 7.50

CBDa 0.57

CBDV 0.20

CBG 0.15

CBC 0.35

THCV 0.06

9-THC 0.41

CBDV, CBGA, CBN, THCA, 8-THC <0.05 each

Total 9.49

Total CBD 8.07

Total THC 0.47



This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states.



Bluebird Botanicals Companion Classic Hemp Extract is a robust blend of 250mg of full spectrum cannabinoids amplified with organic hemp seed oil.



Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top.



Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains 250mg of hemp-derived cbd extract. Each serving provides 8mg of full spectrum hemp-derived cbd extract.



1oz or 30ml Bottle

250mg of active full spectrum Cannabinoids per bottle

8mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving

Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes

Organically-grown cold pressed hemp seed oil

All natural, plant-based ingredients

Grown & processed in the USA

Product Ingredients: organic virgin cold-pressed hempseed oil, 250mg per ounce of full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp extract



Suggested Use: Administer one to five servings (15 drops) by mouth, in feed, or on a treat, twice per day, or as directed by a veterinary professional



*** Disclaimer: Consult your veterinarian or animal healthcare professional if your pet is using prescription medication or has a medical condition. Discontinue use if unusual symptoms occur.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.



