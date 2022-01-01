Nature's Hemp Oil CBD Oil Tincture – For Pets! - All Natural

Concentration: 250mg CBD oil and cannabinoid rich extract



Serving Size: 8.3mg hemp-derived hemp extract per serving; 1 dropper (1ml); 30 servings per container



Carrier: Organically grown cold-pressed hemp seed oil



Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor)



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2



Location: Kentucky-grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Cannabinoid

mg/ml

CBD

7.99

CBDa

0.17

CBC

0.34

CBDV

0.10

THC

0.33

Total

8.93

Max CBD

8.14

Max THC

0.33



Packaging: Glass bottle with glass dropper. Approximately 3oz by weight.



Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains 250mg of hemp-derived cannabinoid hemp extract. Each serving provides 8.3mg of full spectrum hemp-derived cannabinoid extract.



Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

Terpene Complex

Non-GMO

Vegan

Kosher

Gluten-Free

Product Ingredients: Organically sourced cold-pressed hemp oil & high concentrate hemp derived hemp extract oil



Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Drop oil on food, edible treat or under animals tongue. To start:



<25 lbs animal - 4 mg or 0.5ml (0.5 dropper)



>25 lbs animal - 8mg or 1 ml (1 dropper)



Increase dosage as needed. Consult your veterinarian



Nature's Hemp Oil for Pets is Kentucky Proud



*** Disclaimer: Do not take if animal is pregnant or lactating. Consult your veterinarian before use if your animal has a medical condition or is taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.