DESCRIPTION: Moisturize, refresh, and protect the skin around your eye with Cannuka’s CBD Calming Eye Balm. CBD’s powerful anti-inflammatory properties relieve skin, reducing dark circles and puffiness. Manuka honey repairs the top layer of skin and the collagen layer under your eyes. The added vitamin E, hemp seed oil, rose hip oil, and grapeseed oil all contain powerful free fatty acids to replenish and protect the skin from environmental and natural aging factors. The result of the combined ingredients will revive your skin revealing a younger, fresh look around your eyes.



USE: Gather a small amount of balm onto finger. Let the balm warm momentarily before applying under, over, and around each eye. For best results, use twice daily as part of your health and beauty regimen to treat fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles.



INGREDIENTS: Bees Wax, Grapeseed Oil, Shea Butter, Hemp Seed Oil, Orange Peel Butter, Vitamin E, Rose Hip Oil, Coconut Oil, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate, Grapefruit Extract, Manuka Honey (Active 16+), CBD Isolate (15mg)



-PETA Certified (Cruelty Free)

-Safe for any age

-All Natural Ingredients

-Hemp-Derived CBD (THC Free)