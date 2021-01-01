About this product

CBDMEDIC Active Sport Ointment provides relief from muscle and joint pain for athletes and people leading an active lifestyle. It’s formulated to provide extraordinary relief from sports-related pain. Excellent for strains, muscle pulls, joint distress and general muscle soreness. Although clinical studies are ongoing, reports over the past two years from healthcare professionals and individuals indicates that most people experience faster, stronger and longer-lasting relief with CBDMEDIC. Their products combine analgesic terpenes, CBD hemp extract and natural moisturizers to facilitate faster (and possibly deeper) absorption to pain receptors to interrupt pain signaling to the brain.



USE: Can be used before, during and after workouts or for any muscle pain/ soreness or joint pain.



INGREDIENTS: Menthol 15% and Camphor 10% (topical analgesics), Beeswax (organic), Clove Oil, Sorbic Acid, Cottonseed Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Hemp Extract, Jojoba Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil, Tea Tree Oil.



-FDA-Registered Topical Analgesic

-Made with Natural Ingredients

-Hemp-Derived CBD (THC Free)