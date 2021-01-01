About this product

DESCRIPTION: CBDMEDIC Arthritis Cream provides relief from arthritis inflammation, tightness and pain in the muscles and joints. The cream is formulated to provide optimal relief from the painful inflammation of arthritic symptoms. Although clinical studies are ongoing, reports over the past two years from healthcare professionals and individuals indicates that most people experience faster, stronger and longer-lasting relief with CBDMEDIC. Their products combine analgesic terpenes, CBD hemp extract and natural moisturizers to facilitate faster (and possibly deeper) absorption to pain receptors to interrupt pain signaling to the brain.



USE: Use on joint pain, stiffness, and swelling for increased comfort and flexibility.



INGREDIENTS: Camphor 10% and Menthol 10% (topical analgesics), Clove oil, Cottonseed Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Hemp Extract*, Jojoba Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil, Purified Water, Shea Butter, Sorbic Acid, Tea Tree Oil



-FDA-Registered Topical Analgesic

-Hemp-Derived CBD (THC Free)

-Made with Natural Ingredients