Apeks Supercritical
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Apeks Supercritical
Since 2001, Apeks Supercritical has been designing, refining, and manufacturing botanical oil extraction systems utilizing subcritical and supercritical CO2 — a cleaner, safer, purer, and faster way to extract plant oils. Constructed by a team of experienced engineers and fabricators, systems range from Introductory to High Production systems, expandable up to 80-liters. Apeks CO2 extraction systems feature: lights-out automation with internet messaging and automated controls, the patented Apeks Valveless Expansion Technology (no clogging), and Diaphragm Compressor Technology (20 to 50% faster extractions while consuming half the power). The 5000psi Production Series also utilizes the Apeks Dual-Phase Pumping System (gas and liquid) for two times the speed of extraction. Other advantages include: simple fractional extraction and cold separation processes which preserve volatile oils for higher-quality and higher-quantity yields, two levels of safety protection, data-tracking capability, and CO2 recovery (up to 95%) — all supported by comprehensive onsite and virtual training. We are advancing the impact of CO2 extraction by expanding its applications with systems designed for cost-effective, efficient and versatile processing, capable of large-scale production. We’re bringing CO2 extraction to the masses.