About this product

Apeks Supercritical’s 5000psi systems are designed to provide Subcritical and Supercritical CO2 botanical oil extractions for high capacity, high production operations. Our most versatile systems, the 5000psi systems are designed to efficiently extract botanical oils without thermal degradation, at industry leading processing rates. Our cold separation technology is able to produce high quality extracts without the dark discoloration and loss of valuable volatile oils that can be found with competitive Supercritical CO2 extraction systems that apply external heat to the separation/collection vessels.



System Features:



-Single or dual 5L and 20L extraction vessel options.

-Simple to operate – no complicated control systems or computer interfaces.

-Safe – All vessels are designed and manufactured in accordance with ASME specifications and pressure ratings. Redundant safety features protect the system from accidental overpressurization. Tubing connections are made with proven compression fitting technology – the same fittings are used on aircraft and off-shore oil platforms. Non-isolable pressure gages are on each pressure containing vessel for visual verification of depressurization prior to opening.

-Environmentally Friendly – System recirculates CO2 during extraction and allows for recovery of CO2 after extraction is complete.

-Easy to clean – All stainless steel construction. Vessels have polished interiors and quick opening/closing mechanisms. All tubing can be removed and re-assembled for thorough cleaning. Separators/collection vessels use FDA sanitary fitting and connections.

-Reliable – VET (Valveless Expansion Technology) – no constrictions or regulating valves to cause clogging of the system and loss of production time.

-Efficient – Regenerative heat transfer significantly reduces overall energy consumption. Jacketed vessels and water recirculation allow for capture and transfer of heat through extraction cycle.

-Effective – Extraction media is contained in extraction vessel with integral filters. Filters also act as a liquid CO2 dispersant to avoid channeling in the product. Reversible flow through the extractor ensures all material is extracted.

-Flexible – variable separation/collection vessel sizes can accomodate varying yield amounts. Jacketed vessels can be configured for larger differential temperature if needed.

-Easy to understand – open frame design and visual indication of valve positions allows for easy assessment of flow paths and system configuration. No mysterious boxes with inlet and outlet connections on the outside.

-Modular – additional extraction vessels can be added to the system with no welding required.

-Small footprint – systems are designed to minimize space requirements – all operations occur from the front of the system.

-Production friendly – integral weighing scale and system timer help users efficiently run their extractions.



System Specifications:



Extraction Vessel

-Multiple vessel configurations available: 5 liter, 20 liter, two 5 liter, or two 20 liter vessels.

Volume:

-5L vessel holds up to 3 pounds of dry, ground material

-20L vessel holds up to 12 pounds of dry, ground material

-NOTE: vessel does not need to be full in order to perform an extraction.

-Pressure – maximum pressure = 5000 psi (344 bar).

-Temperature – max 160F (71C)

-Materials – 304 stainless steel. Vessel interior is polished to food grade level.

-Closures – Threaded closure

-Sealing mechanism – self energized o-ring seals, Buna-90

-Filter – integral filters on closure heads. 20 micron standard, other sizes available.

-Temperature measurement – internal K type thermocouple senses actual extraction temperature

-Jacket volume – 5L vessel: 18 Liters (4.8 gallon), 20L vessel: 4.5 Liters (1.2 gallon)

-Safety – non-isolable spring loaded safety relief valve prevents accidental over-pressurization

-Addition of a second Extraction Vessel can be used to double system capacity

CO2 Recirculation Pump

-Flowrate – up to 15 CFM gas flow

-Construction – air driven gas booster

-Materials – all wetted parts are 316 stainless steel

-Filter – coalescing filter on inlet to prevent oil introduction

-Safety – non-isolable spring loaded safety relief valve prevents accidental over-pressurization

Separators

-2 separators standard on each unit. Larger collection cup on 1st separator available.

-Volume: Separator 1 = 5L, Separator 2 = 2.5 Liters

-Pressure – Maximum pressure = 600 psi (41 bar).

-Temperature – up to 160F (71C)

-Materials – 304 stainless steel

-Closures – FDA sanitary style bolted

-Sealing mechanism – sanitary gasket, cured silicone

-Safety – non-isolable spring loaded safety relief valve prevents accidental over-pressurization

Separation Mechanism

-Valveless Expansion Technology (VET) – flow path from extractor to 1st separator is continuous diameter with no constrictions. Separation occurs in 1st separator utilizing centrifugal separation and depressurization.

Heat Exchangers

-Construction – tube in tube style

-Materials – 304 stainless steel

-Cooling/Heating media – water

Chiller/Heater

-Recirculating chiller/heater

-Temperature range: -10C to 70C (14F to 158F)

Control System

-Functions – Fully automatic Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) touch screen interface with first level safety functionality and user programmable pressure, temperature and time. Also has built in hour and maintenance timers, electronic weighing scale, and alarm log.

-Safety – pressure transducers monitor system pressure and shut down system to prevent accidental over-pressurization

-Optional – Data acquisition