About this product

Like our other energy-efficient 2000-series systems, the i2000-5LD with the diaphragm pumping technology increases processing efficiency (20 to 50% faster extractions) while consuming just half the power. And it allows for 95% CO2 gas recovery, minimizing operational costs.



System Benefits:



-Capable of 3 cycle runs per day

-Total daily operational costs less than $50 (w/o labor)

-8000 hours between service on pump

-Return On Investment can be less than 45 days

-Simple to operate – no complicated control systems or computer interfaces, and no manual valves that require days of training to understand.

-Internet Messaging – real time email/text notification of system condition changes.

-Safe – All vessels are designed and manufactured in accordance with ASME specifications and pressure ratings. Redundant safety features protect the system from accidental overpressurization. Tubing connections are made with proven compression fitting technology – the same fittings are used on aircraft and off-shore oil platforms. Non-isolable pressure gages are on each pressure containing vessel for visual verification of depressurization prior to opening.

-Environmentally Friendly – System recirculates CO2 during extraction and allows for recovery of CO2 after extraction is complete.

-Easy to clean – All stainless steel construction. Vessels have polished interiors and quick opening/closing mechanisms. All tubing can be removed and re-assembled for thorough cleaning. Separators/collection vessels use FDA sanitary fitting and connections.

-Reliable – VET (Valveless Expansion Technology) – no constrictions or regulating valves to cause clogging of the system and loss of production time.

-Efficient – Regenerative heat transfer significantly reduces overall energy consumption. Jacketed vessels and water recirculation allow for capture and transfer of heat through extraction cycle.

-Effective – Extraction media is contained in extraction vessel with integral filters. Filters also act as a liquid CO2 dispersant to avoid channeling in the product. Reversible flow through the extractor ensures all material is extracted.

-Easy to understand – open frame design and visual indication of valve positions allows for easy assessment of flow paths and system configuration. No mysterious boxes with inlet and outlet connections on the outside.

-Small footprint – systems are designed to minimize space requirements – all operations occur from the front of the system.

-Operation friendly – integral weighing scale and system timer help users efficiently run their extractions.



System Specifications:



Extraction Vessel

-Comes Standard with 5 liter vessel. This system is not expandable to additional sizes

-Volume – 5L vessel holds up to 3 pounds of dry, ground material

-Pressure – maximum pressure = 2000 psi (137 bar).

-Temperature – max 160F (71C)

-Materials – 304 stainless steel. Vessel interior is polished to food grade level.

-Closures – Hammer Union (commonly used in oil and gas industry for temporary piping), top with integral hinge

-Sealing mechanism – spring energized cup seal.

-Filter – integral filters on closure heads. 20 micron.

-Temperature measurement – internal K type thermocouple senses actual extraction temperature

-Jacket volume – 5L vessel: 4.5 Liters (1.2 gallon)

-Safety – non-isolable spring loaded safety relief valve prevents accidental over-pressurization

CO2 Recirculation Pump

-Electric motor driven diaphragm compressor

-Flowrate – 10-15 SCFM gas flow

-Construction – hydraulically actuated diaphragm

-Materials – all wetted parts are 316 stainless steel

-Safety – non-isolable spring loaded safety relief valve prevents accidental over-pressurization

Separators

-2 separators standard on each unit.

-Volume: Separator 1 = 5L, Separator 2 = 2.5 Liters

-Pressure – Maximum pressure = 600 psi (41 bar).

-Temperature – up to 160F (71C)

-Materials – 304 stainless steel

-Closures – FDA sanitary style bolted

-Sealing mechanism – sanitary gasket, cured silicone

-Safety – non-isolable spring loaded safety relief valve prevents accidental over-pressurization

Separation Mechanism

-Valveless Expansion Technology (VET) – flow path from extractor to 1st separator is continuous diameter with no constrictions. Separation occurs in 1st separator utilizing centrifugal separation and depressurization.

Heat Exchangers

-Construction – tube in tube style

-Materials – 304 stainless steel

-Cooling/Heating media – water

Chiller/Heater

-Recirculating chiller/heater

-Temperature range: -10C to 70C (14F to 158F)

Control System

-Functions – Fully automatic Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) touch screen interface with first level safety functionality and user programmable pressure, temperature and time. Also has built in hour and maintenance timers, electronic weighing scale, and alarm log.

-Safety – pressure transducers monitor system pressure and shut down system to prevent accidental over-pressurization

-Data acquisition

-Push alerts for system messaging