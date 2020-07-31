About this product
This Indica dominant hybrid’s effects are upliting and euphoric. Starting off as a mellow head buzz that transitions into a relaxing body high, Banana Puddintain provides a high that gives you the best of both worlds.
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
