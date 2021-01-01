Apex Extractions
About this product
Our Dragonfruit x Super Lemon Haze has a slight fruity inhale and gassier sweet exhale makes for a complex flavor profile.
The high is uplifting and energizing. A slightly stronger head high paired with a slight body high makes this ideal for morning to midday use.
