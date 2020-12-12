Apex Extractions
About this product
Faceoff, an Indica dominant hybrid that is known for its full-body effects crossed with Gelato 41, another indica dominant hybrid known for being a heavy hitter is a recipe for relaxation. One taste of this strain will have you ready to end your day early. Only enjoy this one towards the end of the day.
Black Label effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Eye pressure
66% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
66% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
