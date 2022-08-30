About this product
This fruity and sweet hybrid is an instant mood booster. Stimulate your mind while relaxing your body. Ease into a state of relaxation without the mental fog, perfect for all-day use.
About this brand
Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point.
Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California.
Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002456