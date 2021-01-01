Apex Extractions
This batch of Super Sour Diesel is a potent Sativa strain, similar to its parent strains Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. Super Sour Diesel offers an energy-boosting high that counteracts any anxiety and depression and will have your creative juices flowing. Because this strain is a true Sativa, indulge too much and it may be overwhelming for new users. Perfect for
daytime use
