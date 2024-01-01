We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Apex Extracts
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
13 products
Solvent
Starberry Live Batter 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 74.18%
CBD 0%
Resin
Kosher Kush Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 82.63%
CBD 0%
Resin
White Widow Live Resin 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
LA Water Live Batter 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 66.9%
CBD 0%
Shatter
818 Headband Nug Run Shatter 1g
by Apex Extracts
Resin
LA Glue Live Resin 1g
by Apex Extracts
Solvent
Glue Berries Live Batter 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 74.1%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Original Glue (GG4) Shatter 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Pez Head Sauce Cartridge 0.6g
by Apex Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Purple Punch Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 78.57%
CBD 0.07%
Resin
Chemdawg Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Apex Extracts
THC 78.2%
CBD 0.11%
Solvent
Melange Live Diamonds 1g
by Apex Extracts
Shatter
Bio Chem Shatter 1g
by Apex Extracts
