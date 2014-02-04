Apollo Grown
Blue Hawaiian Crumble
Hybrid THC 17% CBD —
The Apollo Grown exclusive in-house strain "Blue Hawaiian" cultivated by the Apollo Grown Crew. Years ago one of the owners sourced a Hawaiian seed while on a hike through the famous Napoli Coast on the islands of Kauai. The seed was brought back to the headquarters only to be bread numerous times using a blue dragon phenotype. After a few years of cross-breeding, you now have this highly fruity, mango juice terpene profile. The Apollo Grown Crew has now designated an entire room solely for this unique strain. From soil to oil year around with this favorite pheno.
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
