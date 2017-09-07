Loading…
Logo for the brand Apothecary Extracts

Apothecary Extracts

Blueberry Dream Syringe 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

Blueberry Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
18% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
