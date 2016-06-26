Apothecary Extracts
Great White Shark Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
Great White Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
348 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
