South American refers to the indigenous varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world. Because of this region's latitude and climate, these native landrace strains tend to be sativa in structure and effect.

19 people reported 168 effects
Happy 68%
Hungry 57%
Energetic 52%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 47%
Depression 21%
Eye pressure 21%
Nausea 21%
Stress 21%
Headaches 15%
Dry eyes 63%
Dry mouth 52%
Dizzy 42%
Paranoid 31%
Anxious 26%

Avatar for Iamanel
Member since 2017
In BRAZIL NORTHEAST we have the original MANGA ROSA or "pink mango" used to make the white widow. the brazilian strain has an earthy mango aroma, CABROBO is the land were this particular landrace can be found in its purest.
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ObeyMySwag
Member since 2015
fucked me up!!
GigglyHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Crespalin
Member since 2016
Equatorial sativas are the Best. No buzz, super heady high that Last for hours and gets you active.
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Kxmilito28
Member since 2017
This is one of the strains that I most like to smoke with friends and get in a party
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for pedrosprogis
Member since 2018
this straing will definitely fuck you up, you will get a mind high so strong that you almost start to see shit, also your eyes gonna be dry af (yes, dry). Just be careful when searching for this strain, because (at least in brazil) you will problably find it in street brick weed, and if youre going ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHungry
Lineage

Strain
South American
First strain child
Eagle Bill
child
Second strain child
Leda Uno
child

