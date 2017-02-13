Applegate River Roots
Chiesel
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Chiesel effects
Reported by real people like you
185 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
