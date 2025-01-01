We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Applegate Valley Organics
Oregon's top producer of quality sungrown cannabis
Resin
Blueberry Cookies Live Resin Concentrate
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 56.2%
Solvent
MCP-F BHO Concentrate
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 66.8%
CBD 0.5%
Resin
Sour Apple Live Resin
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 59.3%
Cartridges
Blue Razz Cartridge
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 72.8%
CBD 4.58%
Resin
Super Skunk Live Resin
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 56.5%
