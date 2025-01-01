We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Applegate Valley Organics
Oregon's top producer of quality sungrown cannabis
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Applegate Valley Organics products
160 products
Flower
Nitro Cookies
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 18.1%
5.0
(
5
)
Flower
Rainbow Dream
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 18.78%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Original Glue #4 (GG4)
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 23.73%
CBD 0.09%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Reckless OG Pre-rolls 7g 7-pack
by Applegate Valley Organics
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Smurfette Pre-roll 1g
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 13.95%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Smurfette
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 19.54%
CBD 0.04%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Strawberry Fields
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 14.23%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Power Nap
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 21.34%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Reckless OG
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 21.82%
CBD 0.07%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Awesome Orange
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 11.74%
CBD 0.0%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake Pre-roll 1g
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 10.97%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
GSC
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 16.63%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Purple Mendo Snow
by Applegate Valley Organics
Pre-rolls
Sour Tangie Banana 7g 7-pack
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 11.19%
Pre-rolls
Blackberry Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 17.6%
CBD 0.1%
Resin
Blueberry Cookies Live Resin Concentrate
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 56.2%
Flower
Purple Punch
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 19.17%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Sour Tangie Banana
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 16.5%
Pre-rolls
Double Tangie Banana Pre-roll 1g
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 21%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Lemon City Diesel Pre-rolls 7g 7-pack
by Applegate Valley Organics
Flower
Bubba Kush
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 21.71%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chocolate Hashberry
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 21.72%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
Kobe OG Pre-Rolls 7g 7-pack
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 9.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Bruce Banner Pre-Roll 1g
by Applegate Valley Organics
THC 11.89%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
...
7
Home
Brands
Applegate Valley Organics
Catalog