About this product
Applegate Valley Oregon | THC: 21.42% CBD: 0.08$
About this strain
A cross of OG18 and White Nightmare, Nightmare OG was bred by Sin City Seeds to celebrate OG18, one of their favorite strains from DNA Genetics. The result is a strain with blueberry and lemon notes mixed among a piney OG. The powerful high may be sedative, so if you’re looking for a new couch-locking OG cultivar, give Nightmare OG a try.
Nightmare OG effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
90% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!