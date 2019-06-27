ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG #18

aka Private Reserve OG

OG #18, a phenotype of OG Kush, was introduced by DNA Genetics. Also known as "Private Reserve," this indica-dominant hybrid delivers a long-lasting sedative and trancey high, ideal for leisure and relaxation. True to its predecessors, this flower carries the distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. Its prominence is not new: a winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup in '09 and '10, as well as the Europe Champions Cup and Spannabis Indoor Hydro Cup in '10. Interested in growing? Plan for a 9 week flowering time indoors.

278 people reported 2006 effects
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 28%
Uplifted 27%
Stress 34%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 24%
Insomnia 24%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%
Anxious 2%

OG Kush
OG #18
Tahoe Hydro OG
Cannalope Kush
5 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Diesel Terpenes
New Strains Alert: Atmosphere, The Black, Blue Dot, OG #18, and Watermelon
The Top Trending Cannabis Strains of 2015
