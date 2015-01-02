ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Nightmare
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of White Nightmare

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.6 114 reviews

White Nightmare

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 114 reviews

White Nightmare

Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.

Effects

Show all

70 people reported 635 effects
Euphoric 71%
Happy 71%
Uplifted 61%
Energetic 48%
Creative 42%
Stress 47%
Depression 38%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 25%
Lack of appetite 21%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 24%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

114

more reviews
write a review

Find White Nightmare nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Nightmare nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White Nightmare
User uploaded image of White Nightmare
User uploaded image of White Nightmare
User uploaded image of White Nightmare
User uploaded image of White Nightmare
User uploaded image of White Nightmare
User uploaded image of White Nightmare
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
White Nightmare
First strain child
NightFire OG
child
Second strain child
Sequoia Strawberry
child

Products with White Nightmare

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Nightmare nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: White Nightmare, Monkey Paw, Lost Coast OG, Crazy Miss Hyde, and Blueberry Yum Yum
New Strains Alert: White Nightmare, Monkey Paw, Lost Coast OG, Crazy Miss Hyde, and Blueberry Yum Yum

Most popular in