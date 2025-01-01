We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
Buy It, Smoke It, Love It.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
15 products
Flower
BleuGenius Smokeable Flower
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
5.0
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
Trifecta Pre-Rolls 2.1g 3-pack
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Snow Leopard
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 6.4%
CBD 9.7%
Flower
Blue Dream
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 19.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pink 2.0
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 21.1%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Cannatonic
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 0.3%
CBD 9%
Flower
Kosher Tangie
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 21%
CBD 0%
Flower
Hash Plant
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 18.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Milkbone
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 15.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
2 Wheel Madness Pre-Rolls 2.1g 3-pack
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Biker OG
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 26.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Biker OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Kimbo Kush
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 16.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
2 Wheel Madness Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah
THC 0%
CBD 0%
