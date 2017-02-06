Artifact Extracts
Jamaican Pearl Live THCa Crystals 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Jamaican Pearl is a sativa dominant strain with a 40:60 indica/sativa ratio. The strain was specifically created for the summer climate in Europe. Since it is a cross between Early Pearly and Jamaican Indica, it manages to create a fantastic 22% THC content. The strain is shaped like a spear-head with thick stems.
Jamaican Pearl effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
30% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
55% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
