Marley's Collie is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Sensi Seeds that won the Dutch High Life Cup in 1999. These sticky, spiky buds offer a pungent sweet aroma with musky Afghan undertones, delivering effects that are strong in both physical and cerebral sensation. Indoor and outdoor grows can expect flowers between 60 and 65 days.

Avatar for Uhyeahitis
Member since 2014
I really enjoy this strain it melts the stress away, but doesn't dumb you down in fact it helps with your focus, and it's a pretty good creative high. While I wouldn't use before a day of work, it's definitely a high functioning plant. Bring this to a party and have a great time, or smoke a few bow...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for emakgao
Member since 2015
nice smooth taste..smells great, and the buzz is nice.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for cogollohazer
Member since 2014
Clasica sativa con aroma dulce fresco y mentolado, tipico de las sativa pero distinto de las hazes comerciales de ahora Sabor dulce y fresco muy intenso... Efecto suave ligero y llevadero
CreativeFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for n0tvictor
Member since 2015
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for DaniHendrix
Member since 2015
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Maple Leaf Indica
Jamaican
Marley's Collie
Jamaican Pearl
7 Jamaican Cannabis Strains to Try in Honor of Bob Marley’s Birthday
7 Jamaican Cannabis Strains to Try in Honor of Bob Marley’s Birthday