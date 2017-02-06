Marley's Collie is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Sensi Seeds that won the Dutch High Life Cup in 1999. These sticky, spiky buds offer a pungent sweet aroma with musky Afghan undertones, delivering effects that are strong in both physical and cerebral sensation. Indoor and outdoor grows can expect flowers between 60 and 65 days.
