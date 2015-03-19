ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Early Pearl
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Early Pearl

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.2 13 reviews

Early Pearl

Early Pearl

Early Pearl is a sativa bred by Sensi Seeds. These sturdy buds have the solidity of an indica, making them great breeders for adding toughness and stability to offspring. Alternatively, effects are notably sativa with an unmistakable vibrance and vigor optimal for daytime use. Heavy yields can be achieved indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time around 9 weeks.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

13

Show all

Avatar for ChiefHighHorse
Member since 2014
Great strain. If there's ever been a strain to help me take on a stressful day with a positive attitude, it's this one. I am more inclined to converse, I do get hungry and I maintain a relaxed demeanor. A well deserved 5 stars from me 💚
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
As a long time grower, I have finally found out the truth about a strain smelling EXACTLY like Tea. It is this one. A calming buzz not so much a Sativa in my mind.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for nathanclark420
Member since 2016
amazing strain love the flavor
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Hungry
Avatar for jaleeleo
Member since 2016
Real Dry On The First Pull..., But Then A Sweetness Concludes It Well🤗 Satisfying Strain 💪🏽
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for cov19survivor
Member since 2020
Awesome feeling even while infected with sars-cov-2. *__*
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Early Pearl nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Early Pearl nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Early Pearl

Lineage

Strain
Early Pearl
First strain child
Big Bull
child
Second strain child
Early Skunk
child

Products with Early Pearl

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Early Pearl nearby.