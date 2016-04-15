About this strain
Gooberry, also known as "Goo Berry" or "Gooberry OG," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain descended from legendary parents Afgoo and Blueberry. This fruity, spicy strain will leave you giggling on your couch with its high THC content. Consumers highly recommend this strain for night time use to treat pain and insomnia, and it's sure to leave you with the munchies. Like most indicas, Gooberry will flower in 7-9 weeks with a short, bushy structure.
