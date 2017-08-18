ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Afgoo
Indica

632 reviews

Afgoo

aka Afghan Goo

Herbal
Minty
Peppery

Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica-dominant strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

Effects

Show all

466 people reported 3267 effects
Relaxed 52%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 45%
Sleepy 45%
Hungry 27%
Stress 39%
Insomnia 37%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

632

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afgoo
First strain child
Grand Hustle
child
Second strain child
840
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in