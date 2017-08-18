- Herbal
- Minty
- Peppery
Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica-dominant strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
632
Find Afgoo nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afgoo nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Afgoo
Hang tight. We're looking for Afgoo nearby.