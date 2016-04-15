Artizen Cannabis
Gooberry Sugar Wax 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Artizen Gooberry (IH) Wax
Gooberry effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!