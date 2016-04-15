Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Artizen Cannabis

Artizen Cannabis

Gooberry Sugar Wax 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Artizen Gooberry (IH) Wax

Gooberry effects

Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!