Gorilla Snacks is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Scooby Snacks, and is a balanced hybrid for those wanting a cerebral feeling following a deep body buzz. It may have a slow onset, but you might want to make sure you have some good snacks on hand before it reaches its full effect, so you can sit back, relax, and munch while you enjoy the high. This strain has a pungent aroma of a sweet cheese with a slight coffee flavor on the exhale, and the nugs are covered in bright orange hairs and caked in trichomes.

Palate and Aroma: Pine, Herbs, and a sweet Cheese, with hints of Coffee.