Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.

Effects

Show all

108 people reported 817 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 33%
Depression 30%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 25%
Anxiety 23%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 4%

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Do-Si-Dos
Do-Si-Dos
More sleepyLeafly flower for Blackwater
Blackwater
More sleepyLeafly flower for Purple Punch
Purple Punch
More euphoricLeafly flower for Platinum Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Birthday Cake Kush
Birthday Cake Kush
More euphoricLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More popular
Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Platinum GSC
parent
Strain
Scooby Snacks
First strain child
Gorilla Snacks
child
Second strain child
Tarmonster
child

