Artizen Cannabis
Purple Tangie
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Purple Tangie is an energetic, positive, happy and motivating, Sativa-Dominant, daytime (but please dose wisely) hybrid descendant of the well-known Tangie strain. Noted for its purple buds and sweet, skunk, earth and citrus aroma and taste, this sociable hybrid was named "Best Medical Sativa Concentrate" at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup event in Los Angeles, CA.
Purple Tangie effects
41 people told us about effects:
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
