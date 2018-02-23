Artizen Cannabis
Willy's Wonder Crumble 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Willy's Wonder effects
Reported by real people like you
167 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!