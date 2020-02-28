Ascend
Skunk Hero
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Skunk Hero effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
9% of people say it helps with cramps
